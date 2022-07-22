Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $314,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 24.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 227.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total value of $1,080,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,095,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total value of $1,080,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,095,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,436 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,152 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.