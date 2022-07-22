Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.30. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

