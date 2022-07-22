Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $605,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,533,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $72.95 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.