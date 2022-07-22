Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $216,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.