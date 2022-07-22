Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 467,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $976,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

