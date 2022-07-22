Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 232.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in ONEOK by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 1,756.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $58.40 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

ONEOK Profile

Get Rating

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

