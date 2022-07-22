Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 139,189 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,189 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBF. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 502,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 42,641 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 14.8% in the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 118,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 68,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter.

TBF stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

