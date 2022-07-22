Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,374 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $118.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

