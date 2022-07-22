Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

