Morgan Stanley Lowers BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target to €66.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($70.71) to €66.00 ($66.67) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($55.56) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($68.69) to €70.00 ($70.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BAWAG Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BWAGF remained flat at $47.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. BAWAG Group has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $65.72.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

