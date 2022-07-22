Morgan Stanley Lowers Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $63.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

