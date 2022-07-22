Morgan Stanley Trims LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Target Price to €46.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($55.56) to €46.00 ($46.46) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($65.66) to €60.00 ($60.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($70.71) to €64.00 ($64.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($58.59) to €52.00 ($52.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($59.60) to €64.00 ($64.65) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($68.69) to €50.00 ($50.51) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

