Morgan Stanley Trims Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Target Price to $7.00

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Proterra from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proterra has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.90.

Get Proterra alerts:

Proterra Stock Performance

Shares of PTRA opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.03. Proterra has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proterra

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. On average, analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Canal Insurance CO lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.