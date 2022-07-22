Morgan Stanley Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Target Price to $42.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $112.86.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zillow Group by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,934,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.