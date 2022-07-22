M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Wedbush

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush to $188.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.96. 1,216,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,947. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.05.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,158,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

