M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67), RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS.

M&T Bank stock opened at $169.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.36.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 44.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

