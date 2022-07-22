Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$14.50. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.22.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.20. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$10.83 and a 52 week high of C$14.48.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Group

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$456.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$396.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,184.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

