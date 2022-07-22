Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Mullen Group (TSE:MTLGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$14.50. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.22.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.20. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$10.83 and a 52 week high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$456.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$396.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Group

In related news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,184.

About Mullen Group

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.