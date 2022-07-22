Nafter Reaches Market Capitalization of $645,974.91 (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. Nafter has a total market cap of $645,974.91 and $17,323.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nafter has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Nafter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015850 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00159389 BTC.
Nafter Profile
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Nafter Coin Trading
