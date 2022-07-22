Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Nasdaq Trading Up 2.9 %

NDAQ opened at $174.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average of $166.93. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Shares of Nasdaq are going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

