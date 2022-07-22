Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.27.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $174.00 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Shares of Nasdaq are scheduled to split on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.