National Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,234 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 243.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

FISV opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.