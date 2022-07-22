National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,264 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

QUAL stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $125.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

