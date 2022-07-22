National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $46,201,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NOC opened at $453.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.67. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.80.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.