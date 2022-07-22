National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $108.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $139.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total value of $1,080,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,095,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total value of $1,080,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,095,843.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,436 shares of company stock worth $65,046,152. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

