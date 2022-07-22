National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,174 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 67,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56.

