National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $81.15 on Friday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88.

