National Asset Management Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

