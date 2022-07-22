National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after acquiring an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after buying an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after buying an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after buying an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,193,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC opened at $161.61 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

