National Asset Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

