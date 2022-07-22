National Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,935 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $811,362,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,146,000 after buying an additional 245,615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,157,000 after buying an additional 300,495 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

