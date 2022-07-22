National Bank Financial Lowers Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$21.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CPG opened at $7.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.31. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,990,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 810,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 365,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

