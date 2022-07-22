National Bank Financial Lowers PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$25.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $14.16 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

