National Bank Financial Trims Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Target Price to C$17.50

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

