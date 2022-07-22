National Bank Financial Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.85.

Shares of CTS opened at C$5.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.85 and a 1-year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

