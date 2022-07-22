National Bankshares Cuts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$15.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.54.
Shares of AAV opened at C$9.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.69.
In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at C$316,800.
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
