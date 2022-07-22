National Bankshares Cuts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$12.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold to a buy rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.31.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -22.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.69.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$233.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.6479167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Paul Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$279,000.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

