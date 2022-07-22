National Bankshares Cuts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$78.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$84.85.

TSE IAG opened at C$64.09 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$58.70 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.81 per share, with a total value of C$63,808.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,571,462.40.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

