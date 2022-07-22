National Bankshares Trims Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Target Price to C$0.55

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TV. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$0.75 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.46.

TSE TV opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.09. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.70.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

