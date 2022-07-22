Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.13

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $68,697.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001779 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,952,996 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.