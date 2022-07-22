Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVTS. Bank of America cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $84,039,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 6,686.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 258,628 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $1,544,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.