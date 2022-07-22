NEAR Protocol Price Tops $4.71 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $470.20 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00019939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00107385 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001510 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00247451 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00041740 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007936 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000252 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 742,562,555 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.
Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.