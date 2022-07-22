NEAR Protocol Price Tops $4.71 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $470.20 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00019939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00107385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00247451 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00041740 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007936 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 742,562,555 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

