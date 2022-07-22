NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. 47,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,021. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.85.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.