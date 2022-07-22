Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Doug Janzen Acquires 1,645 Shares

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen purchased 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,800.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,937.46.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neovasc alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Doug Janzen purchased 2,280 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,677.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Doug Janzen acquired 1,271 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,745.07.

On Thursday, June 30th, Doug Janzen acquired 338 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,616.12.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Doug Janzen acquired 2,743 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,843.40.

Neovasc Stock Performance

Neovasc Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( TSE:NVC Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.50) by C($2.31). The company had revenue of C$0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 million.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.