Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Doug Janzen Acquires 1,645 Shares

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen purchased 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,800.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,937.46.
Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Doug Janzen purchased 2,280 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,677.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Doug Janzen acquired 1,271 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,745.07.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Doug Janzen acquired 338 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,616.12.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Doug Janzen acquired 2,743 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,843.40.
Neovasc Stock Performance
Neovasc Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.