Nerva Price Tops $0.0085 (XNV)

Nerva (XNV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Nerva has a total market cap of $144,195.34 and $2.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 50.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,536.79 or 1.00004628 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015719 BTC.
Nerva Profile
Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org.
Buying and Selling Nerva
