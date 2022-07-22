Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,232 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $97,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Netflix by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.80. 285,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,553,114. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

