Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $196.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $196.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $223.88 on Monday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average is $304.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

