Neutrino Token (NSBT) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Neutrino Token has a total market cap of $47.26 million and $43,903.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Token coin can now be purchased for $17.25 or 0.00075717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,740,262 coins. Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news.

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol's governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex."

