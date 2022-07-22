Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $45.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NVRO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. 328,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,508. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $157.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 29.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

