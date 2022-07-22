New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at National Bank Financial

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.51.

New Gold Stock Performance

NGD opened at $0.72 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $493.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

