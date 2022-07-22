New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$1.20 by Analysts at National Bankshares

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CSFB cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.90.
New Gold Stock Performance
TSE NGD opened at C$0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of C$627.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.18. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$2.57.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
